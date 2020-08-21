I received two requests yesterday from people seeking apartments in the area:

—

Seeking Apartment for Independent Senior!

Almonte resident seeks a small apartment for Mother to be nearby. Prefer few to no stairs, A/C and appliances included. Size, rent, move-in date are flexible. Please contact me at susanography@gmail.com. Thank you in advance!

—

I’m seeking a place to live in the Almonte area.

I am currently living with my son and his growing family. I am in a position where I must move to free up a room for a new baby. I don’t do the stairs very well and need something with an elevator or ground floor access. The sooner the better.

I’m hoping for a one-bedroom apartment.

My name is Liane and my number is 613-328-7004.