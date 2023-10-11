Classified AdsTwo tickets for Lyle Lovett and Leo Kottke Two tickets for Lyle Lovett and Leo Kottke October 11, 2023 Two tickets for Lyle Lovett and Leo Kottke for Friday October 13 at the NAC, Paid $250, will sell for $150. Seats are located in orchestra section. Text @ 613 890 1217 or email heatherannhiggs@gmail.com. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Garage Sale, October 14 October 11, 2023 FREE: Compost bins October 10, 2023 FOR SALE: Generator, $900 October 7, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Garage Sale, October 14 October 11, 2023 Two tickets for Lyle Lovett and Leo Kottke October 11, 2023 Farm tour, dinner/dance, and balloon rides, October 14 October 11, 2023 Easy Garlic Parmesan Buffalo Chicken Wings October 8, 2023 Holly Ann Schroeder — obituary October 10, 2023 Report on MVFN Nature Talk: ‘Discover the Carp Barrens’ October 10, 2023 From the Archives Yard of the Week: Jennifer Pfitzer and Fred Hallahan Honey-Rosemary Glazed Nuts Spaghetti with No-Cook Puttanesca The Millstone to introduce an essay section to encourage readers to share their interests Spicy Sichuan Noodles — Dan Dan Mian Gardening in Almonte: Scapes, Suckers & Succession Planting Almonte resident discusses organ donation with CBC and MPs Backyard birds, March 23 2020