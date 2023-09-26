Classified AdsTwo tickets for sale for Mia Kelly concert at Union Hall Two tickets for sale for Mia Kelly concert at Union Hall September 26, 2023 Small Halls Concert at Union Hall. Oct 5th at 7 pm. Price reduced. Contact : rhona @ncf.ca Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: Coffee table, spinning wheel September 25, 2023 Estate sale, September 30 – October 2 September 22, 2023 Steinway Model M piano for sale September 21, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Dan Jibb — obituary September 26, 2023 Book review: ‘The History of Pakenham’ by Robert Gardiner September 26, 2023 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, October 1 September 26, 2023 Two tickets for sale for Mia Kelly concert at Union Hall September 26, 2023 Grief and bereavement support group (Carleton Place) needs more people to sign up September 26, 2023 For sale: Coffee table, spinning wheel September 25, 2023 From the Archives Royal Canadian Legion donation purchases cystoscope for AGH Radiothon to benefit Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust, July 17 Report from Ontario Rivers Alliance meeting, in North Bay, June 2, 2012. County Road 29 closed at Pakenham again Sriracha Shrimp OPP warning community to beware of phone scam NORAD tracks Santa across the world Obstetrical patient safety: Priority One