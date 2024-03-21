Thursday, March 21, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

‘Yoga with Lisa’ at Old Town Hall, starting April 5

The following spring sessions of Yoga classes...

Two tickets to The Once show, March 23

We have two tickets to The Once,...

Raymond Dallaire — obituary

Dallaire, Raymond In loving memory of Raymond Dallaire...
Classified AdsTwo tickets to The Once show, March 23

Two tickets to The Once show, March 23

We have two tickets to The Once, coming to Old Town Hall on March 23.

The tickets are $35 dollars each which is their original price.

Please email rvanduyvendyk@gmail. com if you are interested.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone