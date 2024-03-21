Classified AdsTwo tickets to The Once show, March 23 Two tickets to The Once show, March 23 March 21, 2024 We have two tickets to The Once, coming to Old Town Hall on March 23. The tickets are $35 dollars each which is their original price. Please email rvanduyvendyk@gmail. com if you are interested. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related ‘Yoga with Lisa’ at Old Town Hall, starting April 5 March 21, 2024 HFT Donut Shop is hiring a baker March 20, 2024 FOUND: Infant hat and gloves, adult sunglasses March 16, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest ‘Yoga with Lisa’ at Old Town Hall, starting April 5 March 21, 2024 Two tickets to The Once show, March 23 March 21, 2024 Raymond Dallaire — obituary March 21, 2024 Home Hospice North Lanark seeking new board members March 20, 2024 HFT Donut Shop is hiring a baker March 20, 2024 Orzotto Alla Carbonara March 19, 2024 From the Archives For the Birds: Odds & Ends, Autumn Where to stay in Mississippi Mills: Menzies House 1850 A clue about the Banting painting of Almonte? Greek Chicken Orzo Pasta Run for Women’s Health brings in $30,000 Results of the Provincial Election in Carleton- Mississiippi Mills Riding. REMINDER: Have a say on local health care Asparagus and Red Pepper Frittata