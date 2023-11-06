Tyler Corkran — obituary

Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Corkran, Tyler Ross

January 12, 1983-October 30, 2023

With profound sadness we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved son Tyler.

Cherished son of Carol Brunette (Ron) and David Corkran (Dianne), brother to Stacy (Steve), uncle to Louis and partner to Elizabeth.  Predeceased by his sister Heather and grandparents Bud and Ruth Corkran, Daisy Petersen and Charlie Wilson.

Tyler was the life of every party, he possessed a unique sense of humour, a whiz at trivia, painter, singer, impeccable dresser and accomplished Chef.  He leaves a gaping hole in the lives of his family but we know he is forever pain-free.

A celebration of Tyler’s life will be held on

Friday, November 10th from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

at the Almonte Legion 100 Bridge Street.

Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute, Ottawa Humane Society or Boxer Rescue Ontario or the charity of your choice are gratefully appreciated by the family.

Special thanks to the paramedics, doctors and nurses of the Almonte Hospital who valiantly tried everything to save our sweet boy.

Rest easy my son, brother, partner and friend, we will keep you in our hearts forever.

 Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

