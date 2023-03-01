Ukrainian family gives thanks for a warm welcome to Almonte

Wednesday, March 1, 2023
We, Oksana, Iryna and Lena with our children Alexandre, Sasha and Olya would like to give thanks to all habitants of Almonte for their help, and particularly we give thanks to Jorge, Lisa, Lissie and Rick, when we really needed.

We hadn’t expected that familiar reception here in Almonte. We were very pleasantly surprised by kindness and sincerity of people here. Almonte inhabitants are not just neighbors, they are a big family, and we are limitless happy to be part of it.

Soon, we (Okasna and Iryna) are moving into a lovely house in Almonte with our two sons. We thank all of you that we now know, and those we haven’t met yet, for your past and present support, guidance, and donations. We would grateful to welcome you to come visit us in the new house for a coffee or a tea, if you would like!

