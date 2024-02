Join Rev. Sheryl McLeod in the spiritual practice of making Ukrainian pysanky eggs.

Mondays from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.

February 26, March 4, 11, 18, and 25

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham, Lower Dining Hall

No need to register just come and enjoy!

One-time workshop fee: $20 (covers cost of eggs, dyes and materials to turn your eggs into ornaments)

Kistka and beeswax puck: $18

(If you already have these items bring them along. You can use what you already have.)