Join the North Lanark Historical Society online on Monday, August 2nd at 7 PM for their next Digital Speaker Series! They are happy to have the opportunity to host Ward Hewitt and Adam Dowdall, as they present “Uncovering the Past – An Introduction to Metal Detecting in Lanark County.” Come and learn how to get started with metal detecting, and learn the basics of what Ward refers to as ‘dirt-fishing!’

Ward Hewitt is a retired military veteran who has been metal detecting for 8 years. Originally from Northern Ontario, Ward has always had a passion for history and the outdoors, and metal detecting has become his perfect hobby. Describing metal detecting as a relaxing way to escape the stresses of everyday life, he is excited to share his stories, answer questions, and give an introduction for anyone interested in metal detecting!

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom. To register for this event, fill out the form here with your name and email address (https://forms.gle/ zXxqCNLfgqE6wFpBA), or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com

Registration to this event is free, but donations are encouraged to help the North Lanark Historical Society continue to offer these events throughout the year! Their donation page can be found here ->

https://north-lanark- historical-society.square. site/shop/make-a-donation/5

The North Lanark Regional Museum is owned and operated by the North Lanark Historical Society, a not-for-profit organisation in operation since 1965! The organisation is made up of volunteers dedicated to the collection, preservation, and presentation of local history. Support local history and become a member today! Call 613-257-8503 or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com for more information.