Union Hall crafts at AFM Christmas Market, December 9

Union Hall’s Community Builders’ Craft Fair, held at the hall on November 4, was a big success. We and our partners were pleased with the enthusiastic crowds who came to get a head start on their Christmas shopping and learn about organizations working hard to make life better for people in our community. Over $1,600 was raised for local charities and non-profit organizations.

Union Hall’s crafters are now hard at work getting ready for the Almonte Farmers’ Market Christmas market on December 9. It will be a festive event with local produce, tasty treats, and hand-made gifts from area vendors. We will be offering our popular handcrafted hardwood cutting boards, as well as one-of-a-kind items such as aprons, yoga mat bags and cushions made from re-purposed fabric. One hundred per cent of the proceeds from these sales goes to Union Hall’s Renovation Fund.

Did you know? The Union Hall Community Centre is a mainly self-sufficient charitable organization which receives financial support from Mississippi Mills and the Hub/Rebound. Before and after the AFM Christmas market, Union Hall’s fabric crafts will be on display at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, which is helping to market our products year-round in their popular gift shop.

See you at the AFM Christmas Market on Saturday, December 9, at the John Levi Community Centre (Almonte arena), Upper Hall, from 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.