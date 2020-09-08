The Union Hall Community Centre, located at the intersection of Wolf Grove and Tatlock Roads, is a Registered Charity, owned and operated by the local community. Rentals of the hall and its exterior sign form the basis for our annual budget. Private donations and financial support from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills supplement this income.

Come and visit our booth at the Almonte Farmers’ Market on September 12 and 19, where we will be selling hand-crafted items made by Union Hall volunteers. Sewn items include one-of-a-kind yoga mat bags, tote bags, produce bags, cushions, place mats, aprons and tablecloths, all made from re-purposed materials. Also available are beautifully crafted wooden items, such as cutting boards artfully fashioned from of a variety of hardwoods. Because both the materials and the labour have been donated, 100% of the purchase price of these items goes directly to the Union Hall’s Renovation Fund.

Looking forward to seeing you at the Almonte Farmers’ Market between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on September 12 and September 19, in the library parking lot. Strict COVID protocols will be in place. Cash or cheques accepted.