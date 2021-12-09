John the Board Man and Linda the Bag Lady are at it again! Hand-made items in support of Union Hall will again be on offer at the Almonte Famers’ Christmas Market, this Saturday, December 11, upstairs at the Almonte Arena from 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.

Despite lockdowns and restrictions, Union Hall volunteers and local tradespeople have been working hard on improvements to the building – new ramp, exterior painting and kitchen renovations – in preparation for a grand opening as soon as things return to normal. All proceeds from craft sales go directly to our Renovation Fund.

The Union Hall Community Centre is a Registered Charity whose maintenance and operations are funded through hall and sign rentals, private donations, and funding from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills as well as the Hub. Shop local and help us to keep this community institution thriving!