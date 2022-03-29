Union Hall is back in business

Union Hall launches 2022 season

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the folks at Union Hall have been busy! Fundraising efforts have allowed us to continue sprucing the place up so that we are ready to hit the ground running, now that public health restrictions have been eased to some extent.

The Union Hall Community Centre, located at 1984 Wolf Grove Road at the corner of Tatlock Road, is a Registered Charity, and has been a community hub since 1857. Hall and sign rentals, fundraising efforts and personal donations keep us afloat, and the Hub and local businesses help out as well. Mississippi Mills also provides much-appreciated support.

Back in 2018, we completely renovated our two washrooms, making one larger to allow for wheelchair access. Since that time, we have made necessary repairs to the building, fixed the roof, and painted the exterior. A brand new ramp has been installed at the front door to make the hall a truly barrier-free meeting place. Kitchen renovations are nearing completion, with a view to improving safety and convenience for volunteers and other hall users.

The hall, with its rustic charm and excellent acoustics, is a popular venue for family, community and commercial events, as well as a showcase for local artists and musicians. The exterior sign, at a busy rural intersection, is the ideal spot to advertise your business or community event, or to send birthday or anniversary wishes to a loved one.

Hall rentals have begun, and we are looking forward to opening our doors on Sunday, April 24 for this year’s Pancake Breakfast – a little late due to Covid concerns earlier in the spring. We continue to monitor Public Health advice as we make our preparations for this popular event. Stay tuned for more information.

We could use some extra volunteers! If you’d like to lend a hand to keep this community icon going, or to help with a specific event, let us know!

To rent the hall, contact Les at leshum@magma.ca or 613-256-2498.

To rent the sign, or to learn more about volunteer opportunities or upcoming events, contact Linda at camponi@storm.ca or 613-256-2277.