On Saturday, November 6, Union Hall will be hosting a “Community Builders” craft fair. In addition to raising funds for the Hall’s ongoing renovations, we have invited other charities and non-profits to join us at the event to raise awareness and much-needed cash for their enterprises.

The Union Hall Community Centre, a registered charity, was erected in 1857 on donated land, through the efforts of local farming families, and since that time has been the hub of the community which bears its name. Funded mainly through rentals and fund-raising, with financial assistance from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills and the Hub, the Hall continues to be maintained and operated by volunteers. Hand-crafted hardwood cutting boards, along with items sewn from re-purposed fabric, such as one-of-a-kind yoga mat bags, tote bags and household items, will be on offer. Want something special for a Christmas gift? Ask about a custom order.

Joining us will be a number of other groups which do good work in Mississippi Mills and area. Onboard so far:

Stir It Up Collective is an up-and-coming social enterprise whose goal is to support women who have been victims of human trafficking. Partnering with other community agencies and businesses, SIUC will offer client-centred wellness and employment-readiness programs so that these women can build the skills and confidence to move forward with their goals. They will be selling a special Stir It Up coffee blend from Equator Coffee Roasters, as well as handmade meditation benches made from your choice of softwood, in various sizes and styles.

Home Hospice North Lanark provides in-home compassionate services to adult clients and their families where there has been a life-threatening or terminal diagnosis. They also offer bereavement support and public education. All services are free and provided in a holistic manner which respects culture, dignity and personal lifestyle preferences. HHNL will be selling woodworking items and home-baked goods for you to take home.

The Hub in Almonte sells gently used merchandise for every shopper at very reasonable prices. All profits are donated to community projects and to our friends and neighbours who need a helping hand. They will be selling dolls, high-quality housewares and collectibles at this event.

Come and join us on Saturday, November 6, from 10:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m., at Union Hall, 1984 Wolf Grove Road at the corner of Tatlock Road. Because of COVID protocols, no refreshments will be offered at the mini-craft fair, but there will be a cozy fire in the woodstove. To keep everyone safe, you will be required to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and provide contact information, and the number of people in the hall at one time will be monitored to ensure social distancing is possible at all times.

If you are involved in a charity or non-profit organization, there is still time to join! For information or to book a table, e-mail camponi@storm.ca, or contact Linda by phone or text at 613-808-2781.