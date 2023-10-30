Unique, newly renovated large 4 bedroom house to rent in Almonte

Located right in town, on a large parcel of land backing onto parkland. Very private. All new flooring, paint, fixtures. Large house with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms ideal for double income family. No pets, no smoking. Flexible move-in date. Dec/Jan. References, credit check, employment verification necessary, 1st and last month upon application acceptance. Rental application required to book a showing.

$2,950 per month, utilities extra. 2 parking spaces. Dishwasher, washer & dryer included. 1 year lease.