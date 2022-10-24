Unofficial election results are now in

Apparently, interest in today’s municipal election is strong, because the Mississippi Mills website has been largely offline since voting closed and the results aren’t currently available there. However, town staff have taken to Facebook to post the unofficial results and note that “a certified list will be posted tomorrow.”

According to these unofficial results the elected members are:

Mayor: Christa Lowry (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor: Rickey Minnille

Councillors, Almonte ward: Jane Torrance, Mary Lou Souter

Councillors, Ramsay ward: Vicki Lowe, Bev Holmes

Councillor, Pakenham: Denzil Ferguson (acclaimed)