Sunday, August 22nd,

1-4 P.M.

This event is for kids ages 5-12.

Meet with Activity Leader Dave at St John’s Lutheran Church, Arnprior at 1:00 pm to decorate and assemble your own kite.

Parents/ grandparents – you’re welcome to help out or bring a lawn chair to watch. Then about 2:30 your child(ren) will need a ride to a farm to fly their kite. (Directions to the farm will be provided.)

To register, email

stjohnscommunications@gmail.com

or call Alison at 613-618-5716 with the name and age of the participants.

Cost is $5.00. Bring water or a drink and a snack.

UNPLUG is a program run by St. John’s Lutheran Church, Arnprior to provide opportunities for kids to UNPLUG from technology for a while and enjoy fun outdoor activities. All kids are welcome.

St. John’s Lutheran Church

47 McLachlin St. S

Arnprior, ON