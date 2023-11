Unveiling the Mysteries of Icons, presented by iconographer Suzanne Massie Manchevsky. Sunday December 3, 2023. 2:00 pm

2:00 pm- What are icons? Learn about their origins, styles, purpose, why they look so unusual, rules of creation, symbology, media used…

3:00 pm- Exhibit Launch with Wine and Cheese

4:00 pm- The Galilee Centre icons explained

5:15 pm- Dinner

Presentation (2:00 pm) plus Wine & Cheese (4:00 pm), $40.00… plus Dinner (5:00 pm) $65.00. Register with the Galilee Centre, Arnprior.