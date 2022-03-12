Up for auction: 144 birding books and field guides

Planning a birding trip or want to brush up your bird identification skills?

Then the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists have a deal for you!

Thanks to a generous donation by Linda Ready of Franktown, MVFN has an amazing collection of 144 titles. The collection of fields guides is being offered in an online auction with pick up after the auction closes at Gilligalou Birds in Almonte. Everything from a first- edition of Roger Tory Peterson’s seminal work to the plethora of guides available today are represented.

Whether you are planning a trip within North America or abroad to South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Australia or Africa there is a book for you. If you are passionate about a particular family of birds – such as parrots or crows, warblers or shorebirds there is likely a field guide that will pique your interest and broaden your field identification skills.

There are 144 titles offering everything from Birding For Dummies to Flight-feather Molt Pattern and Age in Owls. Plus a miscellaneous category has books on gardening for birds, Walkers Guides to Mammals (vol 1 & 2), The World of Snakes and Fresh Water Fishes.

All books are essentially untouched and are in very fine condition.

The online auction opened on March 1 and will end on March 18. Anyone can view the auction items at this site. An account is needed in order to bid.

Funds collected from the sale of these items will be used to support youth programs sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists.

Please share this email with family and friends!

https://www.32auctions.com/FieldGuides