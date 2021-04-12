The North Lanark Historical Society will be hosting its eighth genealogy workshop next week on April 19th, 20th, and 22nd. Join them online for three afternoon workshops presented by knowledgeable instructors, free access to Ancestry.ca for two weeks, and 30 minutes of individual support provided by our instructors.

The workshop is perfect for people who wish to begin building a family tree, or who wish to take advantage of the sources and services available online. For those who have considerable experience already, the workshop will provide a refresher, showing comparisons of online resources and programs, and will provide some research assistance.

Tickets to participate in the workshop cost $50 and space is limited. For more information you can visit their website here – http:// northlanarkregionalmuseum.com/ NLRM_Genealogy_Workshop2021. html