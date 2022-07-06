Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Classified AdsUpcoming rental in Almonte

Upcoming rental in Almonte

Quiet neighborhood. Close to downtown.

I have 2 units. Depending on who is looking, and what they are in need of..I am either looking for a roommate or will have a 2-bedroom unit available.

Bright and sunny. Large rooms.

Everything will be included. Parking for one is included. Second space is  available Use of part of the lawn. Laundry easily available in either unit. Could also include cable and wifi as well. No pets preferred. No smoking.

With that being said, the rent will range from $950-$1900. Again, depending on what is needed.

So, send me an email and tell me a little about yourself. I look forward to speaking with you.

tink71@rogers.com

