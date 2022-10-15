Update from David Hinks – Candidate for Deputy Mayor

I am feeling frustrated that I have not been able to knock on nearly as many doors as I had planned and meet voters face-to-face. I unfortunately contracted Covid this week and it looks like it will be several days before I am back on the campaign trail

Nonetheless I have talked and emailed with many folks who have not hesitated to express their concerns including:

Poor road maintenance particularly in our more remote rural areas

Frustration with delays in dealing with municipal staff

Astonishment at the turnover in municipal staff

Frustration at the ending of our swimming pool deal with Carleton Place

It seems to me that the root of many of these concerns is an out-going council that was too concerned with cutting costs and not enough concerned about meeting the basic needs of citizens. Perhaps ‘penny wise and pound foolish’?

My vision of Mississippi Mills is a place that includes all of us, including folks at the end of a rural road and those who need the therapeutic benefit of swimming at a reasonable cost.

If you want to know more about my background and my candidacy, please go to my website DavidHinks.ca

I believe that I am the candidate that is best qualified for a future that is not marred by divisiveness. I am committed to working in partnership with the mayor and council colleagues to support the local economy and sustainable growth. We need to listen to those who have watched this municipality grow over their lifetimes and those who are relatively new, and very new, to this vibrant community.

We are truly blessed to be in this corner of paradise while much of the world suffers from starvation, war and climate disasters. At times it feels we are helpless to do anything in the face of such overwhelming darkness – my belief that the only way we can confront it is with action, here on the ground locally.

If elected I will ensure that the day-to-day ‘nuts and bolts’ of the community are looked after and I will be a strong voice to ensure that we all do our part locally to grapple with the climate crisis; to build bridges with our indigenous neighbours; that we achieve balanced growth that protects the mix of rural and urban realities that we enjoy; that we support a strong local business community; that we seek more citizen input; and that we support those struggling with food and housing insecurity. We must do all that we can to strengthen the social fabric of our community.

If you have any questions or wish to support my campaign in any way, please email me at hinks.david@rogers.com