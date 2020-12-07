From Almonte Lions Club

Christmas is almost here! The last-minute push to ensure that everyone in our community has the best – despite the pandemic – Christmas possible, please note the following:

A huge debt of sincere gratitude goes out to all those individuals, and businesses, in our community who have supported our drive to raise the funds to purchase the groceries to fill hampers of food to those in need at Christmas time. This show of love is only possible because this community truly cares for those less fortunate. Some other towns might say they are friendly, but this community shows what a friendship really looks like! Thank you one and all! If you have been meaning to donate, but have not yet, cheques can be sent to the Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation, 55 Mill St., PO Box 1226, Almonte, Ont., or send online through the Almonte Lions Club Facebook page. All donations will receive a charitable receipt.

To receive a basket of food- including all of the items for a traditional Christmas dinner, and many other food staples – folks must register with Carebridge. Please call Lisa Ryan, at 613-256-1031 ext. 262 to register. Registration is quick and confidential, but is required to ensure a basket is ready for pick up on Saturday Dec 19th—the Saturday before Christmas. To have your name placed on the list, and to ensure the correct number of baskets are prepared, you must register before Friday Dec 12th. Please do not delay, we are happy to serve all those who are in need as a result of this pandemic. Hampers will only be ready for those who are registered. Distribution this year will carefully follow all Covid health protocols. Pick up will occur “touch-free” using a drive-through format where the hampers will be placed in a car trunk while the passengers remain within the safety of their own vehicle. All volunteers will be masked and distance guidelines will be strictly followed. This process, like so much of this year, is different than in past years, but the goodwill, and spirit of joy, in helping others remains the steady focus.

On behalf of all of the volunteers, we wish you a Merry Christmas, and hopefully, a finally Covid reduced 2021! I think we will all be glad to bid 2020 farewell. Thank you.