Join the Mill of Kintail Museum and the North Lanark Regional Museum at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area for a Valentine’s Day Tea on February 14. We’ll be serving up hot tea, finger sandwiches, and sweet treats. There will be two seatings, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and tickets are $15.

Tickets and seating times must be reserved in advance and can be purchased online by visiting https://north-lanark- historical-society.square.site , by email at nlrmuseum@gmail.com, or over the phone at 613-257-8503.

Event location:

Mill of Kintail Conservation Area

2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Almonte