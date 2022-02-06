Vallentyne Bake at HFTDONUTS Monday, February 14th

HFTDONUTS will be holding our Annual Vallentyne bake on Monday, February 14th!!

In compliance with the covid-19 regulations, unfortunately we cannot have volunteers again this year (you will be missed).

However, everything else remains the same as we have done in the previous years. you can purchase our donuts at Clayton General Store and at H.F.T.

Come support this wonderful cause, as all proceeds from both locations will be donated to the Almonte General Hospital in memory of Gord and Bill Vallentyne.