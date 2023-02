Mark your calendars for H.F.T’s 9th Vallentyne Bake on Tuesday, February 14th!!

Come support this wonderful cause, where all proceeds will be donated to the Almonte General Hospital in memory of Gord and Bill Vallentyne.

You can support this cause by buying donuts from HFT, located in Almonte or at the Clayton General Store.

We will be selling donuts while quantities last! We thank you all for your support and we look forward to seeing you on Valentine’s day