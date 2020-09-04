As has been widely reported on local news channels, recently some ignorant jerks decided to damage the glass faces adorning the ‘Shelter/Tissage’ sculpture at Metcalfe Park.

In a Facebook message Mayor Lowry said:

WHY? I am so disappointed in whoever did this. This piece of art was a gift to Mississippi Mills from the National Capital Commission. It was special because local artist, Stephen Brathwaite, created it. It was special because it featured people from all across Canada as well as members of our own community. It was special because a community-led initiative brought it home for us all to enjoy. And now it is destroyed. I have no words. I am so sorry, Stephen. *******

A message from staff: This is a heartbreaking post to make. Sometime over the past week “Shelter Tissage” in Metcalfe Geoheritage Park was vandalized. Many of the glass faces were smashed and cannot be repaired. Bringing this priceless piece to Almonte was an entirely community-supported initiative which makes this despicable act all the more disappointing. Created by local artist Stephen Brathwaite “Shelter Tissage” (featuring faces from across Canada)was gifted to us by the National Capital Commission in 2017; having originally been installed in Ottawa for Canada’s 125th birthday in 1992. Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the beautification committee the piece was reassembled and mounted in place last fall. Earlier this spring Mr. Brathwaite added 6 new faces of Mississippi Mills community members: Rod Thompson, Nancy Fulton, Ed Lawrence, Fern Martin, Bob Graff and Noor Altarsha. If you have any information about this incident please contact info@mississippimills.ca or call 6132562064. Thank-you

Stephen said today that parts from four of the twelve damaged faces were found nearby and that those faces could potentially be restored, at least partially.

As for the other eight, he said that the casts for various iterations of the sculpture’s faces over the years were auctioned off in a fundraiser for the Almonte Riverwalk some years ago, and he thinks it’s possible some of those casts may match the eight damaged faces. If so, the faces could be recreated.

Did you happen to buy one of those casts in the Riverwalk fundraiser? If so, please take a photo of it and send it to us at millstonenews@gmail.com. We’ll pass it on to Stephen.

If those casts don’t turn up, Stephen plans to create eight new faces based on people in the community.