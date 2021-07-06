The goal of The Village of Women founder Sophy Munro is simple: “to give the gift of ‘self’ as an esthetician to women who carry the whole world on their shoulders.”

The Village offers self-care products and services — manicures, pedicures, facials, gel nails — but with a unique twist; for every paid service and purchase through its website, the proceeds will in turn go to giving women in the community the gift of self-care. “Finances should not prevent anyone from giving themselves this gift.”

Sophy said the idea for the venture came to her while attending esthetician school and wondering what she would do with her diploma. She recalled the struggles of her journey as a single mother and abuse survivor, and how she heard time and again from doctors and counsellors about the importance of self-care. But that was a privilege she couldn’t afford then.

So The Village of Women born. Learn more at https://www.thevillageofwomen.com/