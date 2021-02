Are you an avid sewer? I am giving away a selection of never used vintage sewing patterns from the 1970’s. Brands are Vogue (7), Simplicity (8), McCalls (1). They are sizes 8, 10,12,14 and 16.

Call 613-256-3992

The measurements in the 70’s were the following: Sizes are in inches.

Size 8: Bust 31.5, Waist 24, Hips 33.5. Size 10: Bust 32.5,Waist 25, Hips 34.5. Size 12: Bust 34, Waist 25.5, Hips 36. Size 14: Bust 36, Waist 28, Hips 38. Size 16: Bust38.3Waist 30, Hips 40.