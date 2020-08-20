Sept. 12 from 6 a.m. to Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

Walkers and runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this year’s virtual Run for AGH, sponsored by Almonte’s Shoppers Drug Mart and taking place Saturday, Sept. 12 from 6 a.m. to Sunday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. In order to ensure everyone’s safety, participants can complete their run or walk anytime during the weekend, choosing either one of the mapped out routes or to walk or run their own planned out route.

Known for six years as the Mississippi Mills River Walk and Run, this late summer annual fundraiser has raised over $170,000 for new and replacement equipment at the Hospital. Funds raised from this year’s event will again support the birthing unit and women’s health programs at the Almonte General Hospital.

“There are so many reasons to support our local hospital and manor this year,” said Julie Munro, Chair of this year’s organizing committee. “Families that have had their children at the Hospital are asked to come out and support the event as a show of gratitude that we have this great facility. Everyone who counts on quality health care close to home should also come out and show their gratitude too.”

Participants will choose from one of three distances: 3 km Family Fun (Walk or Run) (Untimed); 3 km Walk or Run (Timed); 5 km Walk or Run (Timed); 10 km Walk or Run (Timed)

As well as registration, which only costs $40 in advance, individuals and teams are encouraged to collect pledges from family and friends in support of the Hospital. With every $25 collected, participants will receive Shoppers Drug Mart gift certificates. Both individuals and teams are also eligible to win prizes for the most pledges collected.

Participants, family and friends can also support by visiting the event’s official online auction which opens Aug 29 at 8 a.m. and closes Sept 13 at 6 p.m.

Have fun while supporting the hospital, reach out to your COVID bubble, family friends and colleagues and join in the 7th AGH Run for Women’s Health. Closing ceremonies will be broadcast live on Facebook @AGHFVM Sept 13 beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information and to register, please visit: www. https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/our-events/runforwomenshealth/