When the tornados devastated Dunrobin in 2018 and floods hit the Ottawa River in 2017 and 2019, one of the first responding organizations was the Salvation Army. They provided food to the residents and first responders. In addition, they provided impacted individuals and families with vouchers for its thrift store for clothing, furniture and household items. It is very comforting to know that the Salvation Army is there if our community needs them.

Each year the Army’s Kettle Campaign is a key event to raise funds. Volunteers are urgently needed in Almonte at the Independent to help with donations. A Covid safe environment for the volunteers will be provided. If you, your friends or your organization have some extra time, as little as a few hours, please contact Gary Strike for details at garystrike@rogers.com or 613-257-8120 or Carolyn Klickermann at 613-256-3314 or cklickermann@hotmail.com.