As violence intensifies in Afghanistan, United Nations leaders are warning of a massive humanitarian crisis in the country that is having a devastating impact on civilians, particularly women and children.

A Mississippi Mills church has raised the necessary funds to sponsor an Afghan mother and her three young children who are fleeing from violence in Afghanistan. The family is currently living in a refugee camp outside Afghanistan, waiting for the sponsorship paperwork to be complete.

Sponsorship organizers are actively seeking volunteers to help the family get settled when they arrive in Mississippi Mills. Volunteers are needed in the following areas:

Search for suitable rental accommodation

Clothing for the family

Teaching English as a Second Language

Visiting and welcoming the family on arrival

Shopping, banking, orientation to the community

Health and dental care, family doctor, vaccinations

Driving for groceries, appointments, etc.

Family activities within the community

Ongoing moral support to help the family adapt to their new lives in Canada.

If you are interested in volunteering to help this Afghan mother and her three children settle in Mississippi Mills, or would like more information, please contact:

Anita Hallas at 613-256-5972 or

Sandy O’Hara at 613-256-3586