Wallet found at the Independent in Almonte on Saturday afternoon, June 25.

I found a wallet in the basket of grocery trolley just after 3 pm this afternoon. Cards in the wallet indicate that it belongs to a Richard Begin, but I couldn’t locate an address or phone number. There was cash loosely inserted in the wallet so I tucked it away in the bill fold. I turned it in to Customer Service at the Independent. If you need further information please call me at 613-256-3992

Edith Cody-Rice