Saturday, June 25, 2022
Wallet found at the Independent in Almonte on Saturday afternoon, June 25.

I found a wallet in the basket...
Classified Ads

Generic photo – not actual wallet found

I found a wallet in the basket of grocery trolley just after 3 pm this afternoon. Cards in the wallet indicate that it belongs to a Richard Begin, but I couldn’t locate an address or phone number. There was cash loosely inserted in the wallet so I tucked it away in the bill fold. I turned it in to Customer Service at the Independent. If you need further information please call me at 613-256-3992
Edith Cody-Rice

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

