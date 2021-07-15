A reader writes:

I left the wallet on the roof of my car in the Almonte Independent Grocery store parking lot on Monday this week (yes, genius 🙂 Apparently someone saw it fall off my car, ran after me shouting, but I drove off. I was told they posted about it on Facebook but no one can relocate that post. I have posted on Facebook a couple of times this week in the hopes of finding the person but haven’t had luck. Some people told me they saw the post from the person who found my wallet but I haven’t been able to connect with them, or find their post.

It was a light brown Roots wallet. I can be reached at 819 665 0520, or jossclifford@gmail.com.