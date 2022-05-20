Friday, May 20, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

WANTED: House for long-term rental

LONG TERM RENTAL

We are looking for a well-maintained home or Semi-detached with 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a finished rec. room (approx.. 1300 – 1500 sq. ft.) and an attached garage.  Our target date is October 1st. We want to be able sit on the front porch and have a coffee and chat with neighbours or retreat to the back deck and enjoy some family time. We take pride in where we live and would definitely take good care of your home.  If this is the right place for us, then we plan to stay a long time.  We love Almonte and had lived there for 18 years. We left in 2020 and now our heart is calling us home!  Please contact me by email:  jrio@rogers.com or 613-725-4461 (Cell).

