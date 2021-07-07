Hello! Seeking a house to rent long-term in Almonte. Previous homeowner myself for many years (have had my own rental property as well), before myself renting 10 years ago. My first rental, which I love and cared for as my own the last decade, the owner will be moving into this fall. I am asking for a minimum of two plus bedrooms in the town of Almonte, some yard (deck or patio a bonus). Yes, I said long term rental 🙂

To discuss further, I can be reached at carterandme@live.ca Text 613 601-1141

No phone calls without arrangement as my reception is not reliable at home or work.

Flexible occupancy

September

October

November

Many thanks!