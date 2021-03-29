Looking either for a small plot of land to build my home on after a family estate matter is settled, or I may buy in advance depending on the offer at hand. I will also will consider either larger acreage that I would buy or a small farm that could include horses to replace all of the ATV’s running around; however, to each his/her own. No experience with ATVs just horses; K-9 friendly preferred; Dapple Grey Appaloosa’s especially. This sounds like a dating profile, but then again this is Lanark County :o) whitetail338@hotmail.com o r 613-581-0955. Also looking for small home, cottage or apartment to rent, preferably furnished, in the meantime by mature adult. I am working on the “mature part” and am willing to give up my stroller!