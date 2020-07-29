Job Title: Youth Worker

Directly Responsible to: Program Coordinator

Indirectly Responsible to: Managing Director

Main Purpose

The On-Call Youth Worker is responsible for the facilitation of youth programs as determined by the Program Coordinator, Managing Director and MMYC Board of Directors.

Key Responsibilities

Reporting to the Program Coordinator, the Youth Worker(s) will:

Deliver free/low cost and fun after school programs including those engaging youth in environmental activities, arts and crafts, physical activity and other drop-in activities with youth 10 to 18 years of age;

Assist the Program Coordinator with some aspects of program development, planning and implementation;

Ensure a safe and healthy environment for the youth, staff and volunteers;

Provide direct supervision to youth and program volunteers;

Establish a positive relationship with all program participants and with youth visiting the Centre and have fun while doing so;

Act as a positive role model to the youth, volunteers and staff of MMYC;

Act as a positive representative of MMYC in the community;

Maintain safety, order and appropriate level of cleanliness of program space;

Participate in and provide support for ongoing programming;

Maintain confidentiality and demonstrate respect at all times;

Other duties as assigned.

Direct Duties

Enforce MMYC protocol for appropriate, safe, and respectful behaviour;

Complete incident and injury reports;

Enforce program timing. For example: If scheduled free drop in time has ended, inform the youth that they are to move on to the scheduled program activity;

Cleaning of the youth centre as needed;

Follow Youth Centre dress code and all other policies as outlined upon orientation.

Working Conditions

Casual position with no guaranteed hours

Flexibility in scheduling work hours is required to best accommodate the organizational demands of the operation (evenings, weekends) and/or to accommodate activities such as events, trips and other functions as required

Travel may be required

Job Requirements