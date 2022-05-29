Classified AdsWANTED: Person to remove recliner/sofa WANTED: Person to remove recliner/sofa May 29, 2022 Wanted: someone with strength, equipment and know-how to remove old recliner/sofa (can be disassembled). Please call 613-355-5552. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Amonte United seeks volunteer to record services May 20, 2022 Bike rider seeks small group to join May 20, 2022 WANTED: House for long-term rental May 20, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest North Lanark Historical Society AGM with special guest speaker Claudia Smith May 29, 2022 WANTED: Person to remove recliner/sofa May 29, 2022 Diana’s Quiz — May 28 2022 May 28, 2022 STEM & VR summer camps at the Library May 27, 2022 Multi-Household Garage Sale, May 29 May 27, 2022 Almonte Civitan Fish Fry – Friday, June 17 May 26, 2022 From the Archives The power of connection Another person dies at Country Haven, bringing toll to 19 Equator Almonte launches drive-thru Getting up close to nature Men’s Shed builds all-Canadian bat houses Steak salad with horseradish dressing The Almonte Hub and its hospice initiative are featured in the Ottawa Citizen