Sunday, May 29, 2022

ALMONTE, ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

North Lanark Historical Society AGM with special guest speaker Claudia Smith

The North Lanark Historical Society is hosting...

WANTED: Person to remove recliner/sofa

Wanted: someone with strength, equipment and...

Diana’s Quiz — May 28 2022

QUESTIONS 1.  In which shipyard was the HMS...
Classified AdsWANTED: Person to remove recliner/sofa

WANTED: Person to remove recliner/sofa

Wanted: someone with strength, equipment and know-how to remove old recliner/sofa (can be disassembled).

Please call 613-355-5552.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone