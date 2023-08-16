Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For Sale – Le Creuset Chef’s Dutch Oven – 5 quart (4.9 litre) capacity

This large capacity French Le Crueset Chef's...

‘Spirits of the Counting House’ at the Textile Museum, September 16

Are you intrigued by the paranormal? “Spirits...

Wanted: Scaffolding

Wanted: 3 sections of scaffolding to borrow,...
Classified AdsWanted: Scaffolding

Wanted: Scaffolding

Wanted: 3 sections of scaffolding to borrow, barter, or rent for one month.

Call Rick at 613.355.0167.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone