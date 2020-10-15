Home Classified Ads WANTED: Two-month rental Classified Ads WANTED: Two-month rental October 15, 2020 - 10:47 am Looking for short-term small suite to rent January & February, furnished or unfurnished, for one retired adult while home is being built in Beckwith Township. I have no pets, non-smoker. 613-929-7707 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WANTED: 40 hp International tractor (or similar) FREE: Sofa and chair FOR SALE & FREE: Filing cabinet, cherry dressing table LATEST WANTED: Two-month rental October 15, 2020 - 10:47 am WANTED: 40 hp International tractor (or similar) October 15, 2020 - 8:10 am Seed for thought October 14, 2020 - 4:49 pm Aylmer Toop — obituary October 14, 2020 - 3:23 pm FREE: Sofa and chair October 14, 2020 - 3:20 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow