Timeframe Sept to (6+ months ) flexible.

$2500 a month plus utilities.

Bungalow with sunroom and beautiful view all year round. A little piece of heaven Herons, bald eagles and tons of other wildlife Three small bedrooms upstairs and two in finished downstairs we have 2 gas fireplaces, 1 down and 1 on main floor.

Call for a viewing if interested 613-402-5059.