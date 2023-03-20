Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Wayne Earl — obituary

Earl, Wayne D.

March 2, 1946-March 15, 2023

Peacefully at Bruyere Continuing Care on March 15, 2023.  Survived by his wife, Margaret (Emmett) of 57 years and children Kevin and Kirk (Tracy Willmott).  Loving Grandpa to Kruze the joy of his life.  Brother to Albert (Michelle) of Calgary.  Predeceased by sisters Barbara and Patricia and Brother Jim.

Wayne was a proud member of the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Local 586 where he worked for over 40 years. Wayne had a passion for cars, both working on and driving them.  He loved his time with family and friends going to local race tracks, heading down south to watch Nascar races and the yearly “boys” trip to Carlisle Pennsylvania for the Truck show.

Many thanks to all the staff, doctors and nurses at Bruyere for the wonderful care provided.  Also to St. Elizabeth and Bayshore Home Care.

Donations to Bruyere Foundation, 43 Bruyere Street, Ottawa, Ontario K1N 5C8 in Wayne’s memory would be appreciated.

A Celebration of Wayne’s Life will be held in the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON.) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 12pm to 2pm.  Spring interment at St. Paul’s Anglican Cemetery.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

