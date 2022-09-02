Classified AdsWeaver's willow for sale Weaver’s willow for sale September 2, 2022 As in previous years, we will be “poling” our willow tree down to the trunk within the next few weeks. This willow is perfect for weaving. If you think that you might be interested in some branches, please contact Gerry at 873.353.1942 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related NEEDED: Some grey grout August 31, 2022 FOR SALE: Antique spinning wheel August 31, 2022 Ric’s Guitar School, Thursdays in Almonte! August 30, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Thomas Roy Hill: Celebration of Life, September 18 September 1, 2022 Weaver’s willow for sale September 2, 2022 Kit Belisle — obituary September 2, 2022 Almonte garage sale, September 3 September 1, 2022 Author Merilyn Simonds visits Mississippi Mills Public Library, September 15 September 1, 2022 Lucy Poaps — obituary September 1, 2022 From the Archives Gardening in Almonte: Focus on harvesting and storing Coordinator Resource Development – The Mills Community Support Corporation Kindergarten class celebrates Naismith birthday New feature: Daily crossword puzzle Yard of the Week: Susan Jolin, Appleton Super Bowl, Anne of Green Acres and the Grey Cup Caring for staff, as well as patients and residents Downtown Almonte Heritage Conservation District Study now available