Friday, July 14, 2023
Multi-household yard sale, July 15

Saturday July 15 8am - noon. 184 Church St,...

Bruce Barr — obituary

Barr, Bruce Robert With broken hearts Evelyn, the late...

Free Markets, Wildfires and Conspiracy Theories; Biking Ontario and Quebec

Dear Millstone, Thank you for keeping us connected...
Classified AdsWeavers' willow

Weavers’ willow

Attention Weavers,

Are you looking for fresh willow branches? If so, please call Gerry at 873.353.1942. Donation to Naismith Men’s Shed.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

