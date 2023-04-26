White Bean, Rice and Dill Soup

by Susan Hanna

This delicious vegetarian soup from NYT Cooking is a perfect quick supper for a chilly spring evening. Sauté vegetables, add spices, rice, beans, dill and water and simmer for about 30 minutes.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure the turmeric and red pepper flakes do not contain colour or anti-caking agents. Unico or Blue Menu canned beans are usually additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

6 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2 large carrots, scrubbed and finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground turmeric

Red-pepper flakes (optional), to taste

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) white jasmine rice, rinsed

2 (15-ounce/443 ml) cans navy beans or cannellini beans, rinsed

1 tablespoon (15 ml) dried dill or ¼ cup (60 ml) chopped fresh dill

Lemon (optional), for serving

Preparation:

In a large pot, heat the oil over medium. Add the garlic, carrots, celery and onion; season with a good pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have softened, about 10 minutes. Add the turmeric and red-pepper flakes (if using) and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the rice, stir and cook for 1 minute. Add the beans and dill; season everything well with salt (about 1½ tablespoons/22.5 ml) and black pepper to taste. Stir and cook for 1 minute. Add 6 cups (1.5 L) of water, stir, partially cover, raise the heat to high and bring to a boil. Cover completely, reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the rice is completely soft and has released its starchy goodness, and the beans are creamy on the inside, about 30 minutes. Taste for seasoning as the soup simmers. Serve with lemon, if you like.

From NYT Cooking