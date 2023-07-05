WILLIAM LIAO: CITY LIMITS at Sivarulrasa Gallery

Wednesday, July 5, 2023
From June 30 to August 4, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present William Liao: City Limits, featuring new paintings by Vancouver-based artist William Liao.

In this new body of work, the artist explores the chaos and beauty of urban life, capturing the energy and excitement of the city while also revealing its hidden charms and unexpected moments of stillness. “I hope to invite viewers to see the city in a new way,” he says. “Not just as a collection of buildings and streets, but as a living, breathing organism that is constantly changing and evolving.”

William Liao’s subject locations are found throughout Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and surrounding areas. He grew up in Beijing, China and graduated from Beijing Normal University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Fine Arts. He uses an exuberant palette and dynamic brushstrokes to create movement and vibrancy in his paintings. His works are held in many private collections in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and China.

Artist Reception: Saturday July 15, 2pm-4pm. Artist William Liao will join us via video link in the Gallery.

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/william-liao-2/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY
34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON
info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033

