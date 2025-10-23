Thursday, October 23, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Willow branches available for weavers

ATTENTION WILLOW WEAVERS We have a large number...

Two tickets to Louise Penny’s Black Wolf book launch

Two tickets to Louise Penny’s book launch...

For Sale: Figure Skating Package

Contains: Professional Wifa Handmade Boots made in...
Classified AdsWillow branches available for weavers

Willow branches available for weavers

ATTENTION WILLOW WEAVERS

We have a large number of willow branches available for a donation to Almonte Men’s Shed.

Please contact Gerry at 873.353.1942.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone