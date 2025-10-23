Classified AdsWillow branches available for weavers Willow branches available for weavers October 23, 2025 ATTENTION WILLOW WEAVERS We have a large number of willow branches available for a donation to Almonte Men’s Shed. Please contact Gerry at 873.353.1942. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Two tickets to Louise Penny’s Black Wolf book launch October 23, 2025 For Sale: Figure Skating Package October 22, 2025 Home interior services available October 22, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Willow branches available for weavers October 23, 2025 Two tickets to Louise Penny’s Black Wolf book launch October 23, 2025 For Sale: Figure Skating Package October 22, 2025 Home interior services available October 22, 2025 Kathryn McAuley — obituary October 22, 2025 Mirages and Fog October 22, 2025 From the Archives Carpool ride to Ottawa Civic hospital requested Robin’s Nest Tea Room gets raves from Ottawa Citizen Almonte Gazette, Christmas 1946 OPP needs info on recent Almonte graffiti vandalism Spreading Our Wings: birdhouse construction tips River pancakes New Horizons Pluto mission AGH/Fairview seeks board members