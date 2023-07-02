Winning numbers for WIN2023 lottery are announced

Canada Day Celebrations at Almonte and Carleton Place hospitals kick off early with WIN2023 lottery sell-out.

Winning numbers listed below – Ticket buyers should check their tickets!

(Pakenham, ON, Friday, June 30, 2023) The WIN2023 Car or Ca$h for Healthcare lottery sold out hours before the grand prize draw. All 23,204 tickets were sold, making it the most successful hospital lottery held to date by the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation and the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation. Each hospital will receive approximately $200,000. The grand prize draw took place at the Pakenham General Store at 8 p.m. following the Canada Day Eve Parade.

Long-time hospital supporter, Pakenham resident, and owner of Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette in Carleton Place, Keith Bean, was the driving force behind this year’s lottery again. Bean donated the grand prize, a vintage 1963 Corvette Stingray convertible but also offered a $100,000 cash option as well. Following the draw, he expressed gratitude for the tremendous support the lottery enjoyed. “We are truly overwhelmed by the support this year’s lottery has received. To sell that many tickets just shows how much our communities value our hospitals. My staff and I always hope we can raise the most money, but this truly is so amazing.”

Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO of both hospitals, extended her sincere appreciation to Keith and his team, all ticket buyers, volunteer sellers, early-bird prize sponsors, media partners, as well as the board members and staff of both the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation for organizing and executing such a successful fundraiser. Trider said, “The success of this lottery will have a major impact on the care provided at both hospitals. The funds will support the construction of the new Emergency Department in Carleton Place and the acquisition of vital clinical equipment for both hospitals and the manor. Our patients are ultimately the biggest winners.”

All ticket purchasers are now encouraged to check their tickets!

The winning number for the grand prize of the Corvette OR $100,000 is 574316001

The winning number for the 50/50, worth $48,115, is 99044699120

If these are your numbers, contact the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation at: 613-257-2200 ext. 737.

The WIN2023 Car or Ca$h for Healthcare lottery, launched on Friday, March 31, featured five draws, including the grand prize draw, plus the 50/50 draw. Early-bird winners were still eligible for all other draws, adding to the excitement of the lottery.