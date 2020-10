Pet Smart, PetSafe Wireless Fence. New; only used once. Retails for $418.00 ($370.00 plus tax). Asking $250.00. See details at Pet Smart’s site: https://www.petsmart.ca/dog/crates-gates-and-containment/fence-systems/petsafe-free-to-roam-wireless-pet-fence-37083.html?cgid=100230

Please call 613-256-3332 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. only.