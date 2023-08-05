Sunday, August 6, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Family fun at the Pakenham Horse Show, August 12

Do you ride horses, drive horses, show...

Woman seeks apartment or shared space

Professional female looking for a rental; a...

Diana’s Quiz – August 5, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  What is the 'blue...
Classified AdsWoman seeks apartment or shared space

Woman seeks apartment or shared space

Professional female looking for a rental; a one to two-bedroom space or a house to share with a like-minded woman.

Please contact me at 819.459.2161.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone